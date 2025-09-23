 Children Start Crying & Hiding After Seeing White Woman For The First Time In Laos Village School; Video Goes Viral
A white tourist visiting a rural Laos village unintentionally scared children, who hid and cried. The viral video amused netizens, some joking the kids thought she was a ghost.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Laos Village School | Instagram (aakibkhanofficial)

Viral Video: Western tourists have a tendency to attract both notice and admiration in less familiar countries, but a recent experience in Laos reminded us of another reaction. In the viral video, one white female traveller went to a rural village and inadvertently frightened a group of children, who were seen fleeing in tears.

The situation soon became laughable as some students ducked behind chairs, blackboards, and even attempted to hide behind books. The kids were crying in some places, while other kids curiously looked out from the corners, not knowing whether to laugh or remain hidden. Initially, in the video, she appeared confused by their response, then she realised the kids were too scared of her whiteness to come near her.

The visitor herself was unable to stop laughing at the unsuspecting but dramatic responses, recording the scene on video. The video went viral within hours of being posted online and caused massive buzz, triggering waves of funny comments.

The locals explained that not many tourists visit the village and surmised that the kids must not already have had some ideas about foreigners, especially whites. As soon as the video spread like wildfire on the internet, people reacted with amusement on social media. Others explained that the children must have believed she was a ghost or spirit because, in some cultures, white skin is what ghosts are made of.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, one user said, “The kids thought she was a new subject in the syllabus.” Another commented, “Forget English class, this is Fear 101.” A third user said, “When you have never seen a tourist before, and suddenly it is like seeing a ghost.”

