 UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
The preliminary answer key for the Forest Guard test 2025 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The answer key contains the correct answers to all 100 questions in the exam. Aspirants can use the tentative key to evaluate their answers.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2025 | Canva

UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the preliminary answer key for the Forest Guard test 2025. Aspirants who participated in the written test on November 9, 2025, can now view and download the answer key from the Commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in. The commission's recruitment drive intends to fill 709 vacancies for Forest Guard.

As per the official notification, the UPSSSC Forest Guard answer key will be accessible via the website until November 17th, 2025. The answer key contains the correct answers to all 100 questions in the exam. Aspirants can use the tentative key to evaluate their answers and calculate their potential score before the final results are released.

How to download UPSSSC Forest Guard answer key 2025?

To download the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Important Announcements” section.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Forest Guard Answer Key 2025” link.

Step 4: Now, the provisional answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the provisional answer key and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the answer key

UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2025: Raise objection process

Aspirants who find any objection in the offered answers may file objections during this time. After reviewing all of the representations submitted, the Commission will publish the final answer key, which will include the verified corrections.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2025: What after this?

Those who pass the written examination will advance to the next phases of the selection procedure, which involve the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Medical Examination.

About UPSSSC Forest Guard test 2025

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Test 2025 recruits candidates for forest protection roles in Uttar Pradesh through written and physical exams.

