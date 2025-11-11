 SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here

SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here

The online application for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 is underway by the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University. The last date to apply is November 20, 2025. The University has announced the exam schedule and the admit card distribution date. Applicants can apply at SNAP's official website, snaptest.org.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable | Canva

SNAP Exam Timetable 2025: Symbiosis International (Deemed) University will close the online application for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 on November 20. Candidates interested in applying can do so through SNAP's official website, snaptest.org. Registration commenced on August 21.

Direct link to apply

SNAP Exam and Admit Card Timetable 2025

The University has announced the exam schedule and the admit card distribution date. According to the timeline, the SNAP 2025 exam will be conducted on three different dates: December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday). The admit cards for each test will be released separately. For SNAP 1, the admit card will be available from November 28 (Friday); for SNAP 2, from December 8 (Monday); and for SNAP 3, from December 15 (Monday).

FPJ Shorts
WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: Online Registration For Class 10 Students To Start On December 2
WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: Online Registration For Class 10 Students To Start On December 2
Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Included In Playing XI For PAK vs SL 1st ODI Despite Armed Attack At His Family Home
Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Included In Playing XI For PAK vs SL 1st ODI Despite Armed Attack At His Family Home
'I Had Tears...': Singer Divya Kumar Reveals SRK's Company Offered 'Insane Money' After Replacing Him With Diljit Dosanjh In Ba***ds Of Bollywood
'I Had Tears...': Singer Divya Kumar Reveals SRK's Company Offered 'Insane Money' After Replacing Him With Diljit Dosanjh In Ba***ds Of Bollywood
HDFC Bank Announces Surprise Rate Cut, Here’s When Home–Car–Personal Loan Borrowers Will Actually Feel The Relief
HDFC Bank Announces Surprise Rate Cut, Here’s When Home–Car–Personal Loan Borrowers Will Actually Feel The Relief

SNAP 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates with a graduate degree and at least 50% or an equivalent grade point average are eligible to apply for the SNAP 2025 exam. For restricted category students, the minimum criterion is 45 per cent. Those awaiting results or in their last year may also apply, provided they produce their mark sheets at the time of admission.

Read Also
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
article-image

The exam allows for a maximum of three attempts. If a candidate takes the test many times, just the highest score will be used to calculate the final percentile, with no normalisation performed.

SNAP 2025: Exam dates

The MBA test will be computer-based and will take one hour. It is an objective-type exam in which applicants receive four points for each correct answer and a 25 per cent negative mark for each erroneous response. The test will be an objective paper divided into sections on General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative, and Data Sufficiency. The actual exam times will be communicated to students via their admission cards.

Why is this exam important?

This test is critical for students applying to MBA programs at Symbiosis International Institutes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: Online Registration For Class 10 Students To Start On December 2

WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: Online Registration For Class 10 Students To Start On December 2

IBPS Activates PET Link for RRB 2025 Exam At ibps.in; Check Schedule And Exam Details

IBPS Activates PET Link for RRB 2025 Exam At ibps.in; Check Schedule And Exam Details

SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here

SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here

Faridabad Terror Module Case: Police Detain 6, Question Over 52 Students, Principal & Faculty...

Faridabad Terror Module Case: Police Detain 6, Question Over 52 Students, Principal & Faculty...

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here