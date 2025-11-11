SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable Released; Check Dates Here

SNAP Exam 2025 Timetable | Canva

SNAP Exam Timetable 2025: Symbiosis International (Deemed) University will close the online application for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 on November 20. Candidates interested in applying can do so through SNAP's official website, snaptest.org. Registration commenced on August 21.

SNAP Exam and Admit Card Timetable 2025

The University has announced the exam schedule and the admit card distribution date. According to the timeline, the SNAP 2025 exam will be conducted on three different dates: December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday). The admit cards for each test will be released separately. For SNAP 1, the admit card will be available from November 28 (Friday); for SNAP 2, from December 8 (Monday); and for SNAP 3, from December 15 (Monday).

SNAP 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates with a graduate degree and at least 50% or an equivalent grade point average are eligible to apply for the SNAP 2025 exam. For restricted category students, the minimum criterion is 45 per cent. Those awaiting results or in their last year may also apply, provided they produce their mark sheets at the time of admission.

The exam allows for a maximum of three attempts. If a candidate takes the test many times, just the highest score will be used to calculate the final percentile, with no normalisation performed.

SNAP 2025: Exam dates

The MBA test will be computer-based and will take one hour. It is an objective-type exam in which applicants receive four points for each correct answer and a 25 per cent negative mark for each erroneous response. The test will be an objective paper divided into sections on General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative, and Data Sufficiency. The actual exam times will be communicated to students via their admission cards.

Why is this exam important?

This test is critical for students applying to MBA programs at Symbiosis International Institutes.