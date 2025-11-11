IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Mains PO results for 2025 is expected to release soon. Once the scorecards are available, candidates can obtain them from IBPS's official website, ibps.in. During this recruitment drive, IBPS intends to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer positions.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the results are the candidate's full name, registration number, roll number, category & sub-category, name of the post, exam name, maximum score for all subjects, cut-off score for all subjects, and qualifying status.

How to download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025?

Aspirants can follow the methods outlined below to download the IBPS PO Mains 2025 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the required login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025

The mains exam, held on October 12, 2025. It was a 190-minute test with both objective and descriptive portions. The exam, which was administered in both English and Hindi, examined applicants on various dimensions and required them to meet the minimal cut-off marks in all three sections to qualify.

What's next?

Only those who pass this stage will move on to the Personality Test, a critical component that assesses analytical thinking, communication skills, and overall fit for officer-level positions.

About the IBPS PO

The IBPS PO (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer) exam recruits candidates for managerial roles in public sector banks across India through a multi-stage selection process.