WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: Online Registration For Class 10 Students To Start On December 2

WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: The West Bengal Secondary Examination (Madhyamik Pariksha) 2026 registration dates were announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today, November 11, 2025. Starting at 11:00 AM on December 2, 2025, schools will have to register Class 10 students online.

Online registration must be completed by December 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. To take the test, eligible students in the compartmental, continuing, and regular categories must finish their registration.

The Board announcement states: "The website's Instruction Tab contains comprehensive instructions and guidelines for the enrolment process." To guarantee accurate and timely candidate enrolment, schools are urged to closely adhere to these guidelines.

Additionally, the Board is introducing an integrated online system for CWSN (Children With Special Needs) candidates to process their applications and certificates on the same platform. Schools have been directed to use this digital tool to serve all CWSN students. The instruction section will soon have separate, comprehensive guidelines for CWSN requirements.

WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: December 2, 2025 (from 11:00 AM)

Registration End Date: December 19, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Mode of Registration: Online through respective schools

Any delay, error, or non-compliance in the student enrolment procedure would result in appropriate action under the applicable Act and Rules provisions, WBBSE has warned.