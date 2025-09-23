 PPU UG Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPPU UG Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

PPU UG Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

Patliputra University in Patna began the registration procedure for PPU UG Admission 2025 on September 23, 2025. The name validation procedure will take place between September 26 and September 27, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
PPU UG Admission 2025 | ppup.ac.in

PPU UG Admission 2025: Patliputra University in Patna began the registration procedure for PPU UG Admission 2025 on September 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate courses can apply on PPU's official website at ppup.ac.in.

PPU UG Admission 2025: Important dates

The deadline for submitting applications is September 25, 2025. The merit list will be released on September 26, and the name validation procedure will take place between September 26 and September 27, 2025.

PPU UG Admission 2025: How to apply?

FPJ Shorts
'Matcha Drinkers Not Permitted': German Cafe Owners 'Coffee Only' Notice Leaves Internet Divided
'Matcha Drinkers Not Permitted': German Cafe Owners 'Coffee Only' Notice Leaves Internet Divided
ICAI Releases CA January 2025 Exam Schedule For Final, Inter & Foundation; Check Details
ICAI Releases CA January 2025 Exam Schedule For Final, Inter & Foundation; Check Details
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
YouTuber Sourav Joshi Receives ₹5 Crore Extortion Call From 'Bhau Gang'; Here's What We Know About Its Leader
YouTuber Sourav Joshi Receives ₹5 Crore Extortion Call From 'Bhau Gang'; Here's What We Know About Its Leader

To apply online for admission, aspirants should follow the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPU at ppup.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG admission link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter their registration details with accurate details.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fee and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Read Also
ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Vacancy...
article-image

According to the official notification, students who have not yet submitted for the admission round are allowed to apply, as are candidates who have previously been rejected for admission. Candidates who have previously missed enrollment due to some cause or whose names have not yet appeared on any merit list may select up to two universities.

Read the official notice here

Students are recommended to choose a maximum of two institutions, taking into account their subject and the availability of seats in the college. Students who do not select a college will not be included in any college's merit list.

About Patliputra University in Patna

Patliputra University, established in 2018 in Bihar, India, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses across multiple disciplines, focusing on quality education, research, holistic student development, and promoting academic excellence nationwide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICAI Releases CA January 2025 Exam Schedule For Final, Inter & Foundation; Check Details

ICAI Releases CA January 2025 Exam Schedule For Final, Inter & Foundation; Check Details

PPU UG Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

PPU UG Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

India Leads As Top Source Of Foreign Researchers In South Korea, Over 2,000 Scholars Working In East...

India Leads As Top Source Of Foreign Researchers In South Korea, Over 2,000 Scholars Working In East...

Tamil Nadu Ragging Horror: Student Stripped And Hit On Private Parts At Madurai ITI College Hostel,...

Tamil Nadu Ragging Horror: Student Stripped And Hit On Private Parts At Madurai ITI College Hostel,...

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Vacancy...

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Vacancy...