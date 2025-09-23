PPU UG Admission 2025: Registration Process Starts; Here's How To Apply

PPU UG Admission 2025 | ppup.ac.in

PPU UG Admission 2025: Patliputra University in Patna began the registration procedure for PPU UG Admission 2025 on September 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate courses can apply on PPU's official website at ppup.ac.in.

PPU UG Admission 2025: Important dates

The deadline for submitting applications is September 25, 2025. The merit list will be released on September 26, and the name validation procedure will take place between September 26 and September 27, 2025.

PPU UG Admission 2025: How to apply?

To apply online for admission, aspirants should follow the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPU at ppup.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG admission link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter their registration details with accurate details.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fee and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

According to the official notification, students who have not yet submitted for the admission round are allowed to apply, as are candidates who have previously been rejected for admission. Candidates who have previously missed enrollment due to some cause or whose names have not yet appeared on any merit list may select up to two universities.

Read the official notice here

Students are recommended to choose a maximum of two institutions, taking into account their subject and the availability of seats in the college. Students who do not select a college will not be included in any college's merit list.

About Patliputra University in Patna

Patliputra University, established in 2018 in Bihar, India, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses across multiple disciplines, focusing on quality education, research, holistic student development, and promoting academic excellence nationwide.