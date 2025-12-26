 Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Inclusion Of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas’ Sacrifice In Schools
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Inclusion Of Guru Gobind Singh's Sahibzadas' Sacrifice In Schools

The exhibition paid tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, who were martyred at a young age. Sharma, who jointly inaugurated the exhibition with BJP state president Madan Rathore, viewed photographs and historical depictions highlighting the lives and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | IANS

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday announced that the saga of the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas (sons) of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, will be included in the primary school curriculum.

He was inaugurating an exhibition marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' organised at the BJP state office here.

The exhibition paid tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, who were martyred at a young age.

Sharma, who jointly inaugurated the exhibition with BJP state president Madan Rathore, viewed photographs and historical depictions highlighting the lives and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas.

article-image

"The sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's four Sahibzadas is an immortal example of patriotism, protection of faith and human values," the chief minister said, recalling the martyrdom of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who, despite their tender age, refused to submit to oppression.

He said the courage of Mata Gujri was also effectively portrayed through the exhibition.

Sharma said the decision to include the Sahibzadas' sacrifice in the primary education curriculum aims to ensure that future generations learn about their history, martyrdom and inspirational legacy from an early age.

Addressing the gathering, Rathore underlined Hindu-Sikh unity, saying both communities share common values, ideals and a strong sense of nationalism.

article-image

He said divisions in society on religious or sectarian lines weaken the nation and stressed the need for social harmony and communal amity.

Rathore added that the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas sends a strong message to the youth that courage, service to the nation and protection of faith are not limited by age.

The four Sahibzadas were killed by Mughal forces under orders from the governor of Sirhind, Wazir Khan. The two elder sons -- Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh -- died fighting in the Battle of Chamkaur, while the younger ones -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- were bricked alive in December 1704.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

