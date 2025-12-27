 Himachal Pradesh: Una District Administration Revises School And Anganwadi Timings Amid Severe Cold And Fog Warnings
PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Considering the health and safety of students in view of severe cold in Una, the district administration has temporarily changed the operational timings of all educational institutions and Anganwadi centers. | File Pic

Una: Considering the health and safety of students in view of severe cold in Una, the district administration has temporarily changed the operational timings of all educational institutions and Anganwadi centers.

Una District Disaster Management Authority Chairman cum Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal issued an order in this regard.

According to the order, all government and private educational institutions (pre-primary, primary, middle, and senior secondary schools) in the district will operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm while all the Anganwadi centers will function from 10 am to 3 pm from December 29-January 31.

The timings of schools are generally 8 am to 2 pm in summers and 9 am to 3 pm in winters while Anganwadi's function from 8 am to 1 pm in summers and 9 pm to 2 pm in winters.

Read Also
TNUSRB Constable Result 2025 Declared At tnusrb.tn.gov.in; How To Check And What’s Next
article-image

Any academic loss due to the change in timings will be compensated by appropriately adjusting the morning assembly and midday break periods, it added.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Una were 6 degree and 23.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The Shimla Met office has also issued yellow warning of dense fog during early morning and late night hours at isolated places in Una district till December 30.

The DC has urged all concerned departments, school management committees, and parents to ensure strict compliance with the order.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

