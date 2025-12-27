TNUSRB Constable Result 2025 Declared At tnusrb.tn.gov.in; How To Check And What’s Next

TNUSRB Constable Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the TNUSRB Constable Examination Result 2025 on their official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in on December 26, 2025. By visiting the website and inputting their login information, candidates who took the recruiting exam can view their results.

Candidates can download their qualifying status for the Grade II Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman positions for which the exam was administered.

TNUSRB Constable Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view the result PDF, students should go to the official TNUSRB website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to the TNUSRB Constable Result 2025.

Step 3: After entering your login information, a new window will appear on the screen where you may view the result PDF.

Step 4: Students must use Ctrl+F to check their roll number in the list when the result PDF appears.

Step 5: Save or save the PDF for your records if your roll number is accessible and you have been shortlisted.

TNUSRB Constable Result 2025: Details mentioned in the result

Name of the Examination – TNUSRB Constable Recruitment Exam 2025

Candidate’s Roll Number / Registration Number

Candidate’s Category (General, BC, MBC, SC, ST, etc.)

Marks Obtained by the candidate

Cut-off Marks applicable to each category

Qualification Status (Qualified / Not Qualified)

Shortlisting Status for Next Stages, including:

- CV – Certificate Verification

- PMT – Physical Measurement Test

- ET – Endurance Test

- PET – Physical Efficiency Test

Note: Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned in the result PDF. In case of any error or discrepancy, they must contact the TNUSRB examination authorities immediately to get it corrected.

TNUSRB Constable Result 2025: What's next?

A total of 18,689 applicants have been chosen for the upcoming recruiting round, which comprises the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), according to the official announcement.