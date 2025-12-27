 WB Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025 Released At prb.wb.gov.in; Check PDF Here
WB Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025 Released At prb.wb.gov.in; Check PDF Here

The WB Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025 has been released by WBPRB on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the November 30 exam can download the PDF online and check their responses using the prescribed marking scheme.

WB Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025: The final Police Constable Examination answer key is available on the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board's (WBPRB) official website. By accessing the website and inputting their information, candidates who took the recruitment exam will be able to view and download the final answer key. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board administered the written test on November 30, 2025.

The West Bengal Police recruiting Board is doing this recruiting campaign to fill 11,749 positions in the West Bengal Police Department.

Direct link of official announcement

WB Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to check final answer key

It is recommended that applicants download the WB Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025 by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: To obtain the answer key online, students should go to the official website at prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: The homepage's recruitment section will have a link to the WBP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025.

Step 3: After choosing your shift, students must click on the PDF answer key.

Step 4: After submitting, the WBP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully review the information and get the solution key for later use.

WB Police Constable Final Answer Key 2025: Marking scheme

1 mark is awarded for each correct answer

0.25 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer

No negative marking for unanswered questions

This marking scheme is used by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) for evaluating candidates’ responses.

Candidates can stay up to date on the most recent information by visiting the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board's official website, prb.wb.gov.in.

