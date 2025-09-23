ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Vacancy Details Here

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025 | rmt.vssc.gov.in

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: The registration process for Scientist/Engineer-SC positions is underway by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Applicants can apply for this recruitment from the official portal of VSSC at vssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment is October 6, 2025, till 5 pm.

Vacancy details

Vacancies cover numerous engineering areas such as Applied Mechanics / Machine Design, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Thermal & Fluid / Energy Systems, Control Systems, Guidance & Navigation, Chemical Engineering / Technology, Non-Destructive Testing & Aerospace Materials, and Industrial Safety and Fire & Safety.

Read the official notification here

Pay scale: Those chosen will be employed as Scientist/Engineer-SC (Group A, Level 10) with a remuneration scale of ₹56,100- ₹ 1,77,500 per month and allowances as per Central Government rules.

Selection process

The selection process consists of a two-stage procedure: a written test and an interview. The written test is divided into three parts — Part A includes 60 discipline-specific multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a duration of 75 minutes, Part B consists of 15 aptitude MCQs for 30 minutes, and Part C has one descriptive question to be completed in 30 minutes.

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in each part to be eligible for the next stage. Shortlisting for the interview is done in a 1:5 ratio (five candidates per vacancy), and the final selection is based on a 50:50 weightage of written test and interview scores.

Direct link to apply

Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 750 for all candidates. SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and female candidates are eligible for a full refund after appearing in the written test, while other candidates receive Rs. 500 back minus bank charges.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: Candidates applying must be Indian nationals, and those with foreign degrees need an AIU equivalence certificate. For educational qualifications, BE/BTech candidates should have a minimum of 65% marks or a CGPA/CPI of 6.84/10, while ME/MTech candidates require at least 60% marks or a CGPA/CPI of 6.5/10. All degrees must be completed by 6 October 2025.

Age limit: The age limit is 30 years as on 6 October 2025, with relaxations applicable for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen.