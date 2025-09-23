School Bus Staff Uses Flatbed Cart To Keep Children’s Feet Dry In Flooded China Street; Video Goes Viral | Instagram (phoenixtv_news)

Viral Video: In China's Henan area, a simple act of creativity by one of the school bus staff has won the heart of the internet and warmed the hearts of millions. When it was raining one morning, the water flooded at a point near a school bus station, making it very difficult for kids to climb onto the bus with dry shoes and socks.

Instead of making the children walk through the dirty puddle water, the school bus operator thought quickly. He utilised a flatbed cart as an impromptu transport cart to take the children across the puddle. On the CCTV footage, the personnel are seen assisting one of the younger students onto the cart, slowly towing it over the flooded section, and leading the child with dry feet onto the bus.

The viral video is a reminder that answers to everyday problems do not always involve high-tech tools and machinery—sometimes, all one needs is imagination, compassion, and openness to doing things differently. What would have been a frustrating, wet morning otherwise turned out to be a model for problem-solving and kindness.

Hong Kong International Airport remains shut for 36 hours

Hong Kong International Airport is about to divert all passenger flights for 36 hours as the city prepares to face Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms that the region has experienced in years. Flight operations will be suspended from 6 pm Tuesday until 6 am Thursday for safety purposes, based on reports.

Airport Authority Hong Kong assured that precautionary measures have been initiated and are closely monitoring the situation, as an official statement will be made shortly. The Hong Kong Observatory will also issue its first storm signal on or before Monday noon.

In the Philippines, meanwhile, work and classes were suspended throughout Metro Manila and northern Luzon as the typhoon loomed, bringing with it the danger of damaging winds and heavy rainfall.