BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 1121 Posts Today; Check Details Here

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 |

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) will end the registration procedure for Head Constable positions on September 23, 2025. Applicants interested in applying for the Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic positions can fill out the form on the BSF's official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 1121 positions within the organisation. The post-break-up is as follows:

1. Head Constable (Radio Operator): 910

2. Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 211

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Male applicants from Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories can apply for HC(RO) and HC(RM) positions with a fee of ₹100/- apiece. The exam fee can be paid via net banking, credit/debit card, or at the nearest authorised common service centre. Applicants from exempted categories and female candidates do not have to pay an exam fee.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for the positions, individuals should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves with accurate information.

Step 4: After this, aspirants need to fill out the application form, pay the application fee and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. For the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator), candidates must have passed Matriculation (10th) or equivalent and completed a two-year ITI in trades such as Radio and Television, Electronics, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Data Preparation and Computer Software, or similar fields. Alternatively, candidates who have passed Intermediate (12th) or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) are also eligible.

2. For the post of Head Constable (Radio Mechanic), eligibility requires 10th Pass or equivalent along with a two-year ITI in trades like Radio and Television, General Electronics, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, or related disciplines. Candidates who have completed 12th or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics may also apply under this category.