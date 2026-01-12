Indore News: IIT Indore Develops C-V2X Technology To Boost Road Safety And Smart Mobility | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore researchers have developed advanced Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communication technology. It aims at improving road safety and traffic management.

The research is being led by Prof. Prabhat Kumar Upadhyay from the Department of Electrical Engineering.

C-V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate in real time with other vehicles, road infrastructure, pedestrians and cloud-based systems.

Innovation for connected road environment

This helps in creating a connected road environment where vehicles can share important safety information, such as - accidents ahead, sudden braking, traffic jams or poor road conditions.

The system uses high-speed networks like 4G LTE and 5G. It allows drivers to make quick responses and better decisions to help prevent accidents and reduce traffic jams.

Challenges faced

One major challenge is the limited wireless network, which is shared by vehicles and mobile users also and can cause delays.

To address this, researchers designed smart algorithms that can manage network resources.

This work supports the development of Intelligent Transportation Systems.

IIT Indore Director Prof. Suhas Joshi said that connected transportation systems like C-V2X can play a major role in improving road safety and building smarter cities.

He added that such research can help in saving lives, reduce congestion and prepare India for future mobility solutions.

Prof. Upadhyay said the aim of the project is to enable reliable and real-time communication so that road users can act on dangers in advance.

He added that the research supports the development of connected and autonomous vehicles in the future.

The work is an important contribution to Intelligent Transportation Systems and supports India’s long-term goal of safer, more efficient and technology-driven transportation.