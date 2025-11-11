IBPS Activates PET Link for RRB 2025 Exam At ibps.in; Check Schedule And Exam Details

IBPS PET RRB 2025: The Pre-Examination Training (PET) link for the 2025 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) exam has been formally established by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). From November 10 to November 15, 2025, qualified applicants will have access to the link on the official website, ibps.in.

The organisation's 13302 open positions will be filled by this recruitment campaign.

IBPS PET RRB 2025: Important dates

Preliminary Exam Call Letters: To be released in November or December 2025

Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam Dates: November 22 and 23, 2025

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Preliminary Exam Dates: December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025

IBPS PET RRB 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can check the IBPS RRB PET website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the official IBPS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "IBPS RRB Exam 2025 PET" link.

Step 3: On the newly shown page, enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: To start the training module, submit the information.

Step 5: After finishing the PET session, log out.

Direct link to register

IBPS PET RRB 2025: Exam details

Total Questions: 80

Total Marks: 80

Exam Duration: 45 minutes

Question Type: Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)

Mode of Exam: Online (Computer-Based Test)

Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for further information.