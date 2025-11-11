 UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DGME Opens Stray Round Registration Window Today At upneet.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Fee Details
UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round registration from November 11. Eligible candidates who haven’t secured admission in earlier rounds can apply at upneet.gov.in, till November 14, 2025. The merit list will also be released on November 14 for final seat allotment.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has begun the UP NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round registration from today, November 11, for candidates who haven't secured admission in previous rounds. Eligible candidates can apply online now through the official website at upneet.gov.in on or before November 14, 2025.

Registration and Fee Details

Candidates have to register online and pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2,000 on or before November 14. The merit list to be issued on the same day will decide the eligibility for the final phase of the seat allotment in medical and dental colleges in the State.

Eligibility Criteria

The stray vacancy round is open only to candidates who:

-Have qualified in NEET UG 2025.

-Have not been allotted a seat in any of the earlier rounds of UP NEET UG counselling.

-Are not admitted under the All India Quota, other state counselling, or earlier rounds of UP NEET UG, except for candidates changing from BDS to MBBS.

-Candidates who failed to report after allotment, resigned, or were already admitted earlier will not be eligible.

Counselling Process and Seat Distribution

The counselling for UP NEET UG has four rounds, which also includes a stray vacancy round. The seats are allotted according to the NEET score of candidates, their preferences, reservation category, and availability of seats. DGME handles 85% of the state quota seats, while MCC manages the remaining 15% All India Quota seats.

What Candidates Should Note

Candidates who have already deposited the security money in previous rounds are exempted from making a payment for the same. All candidates are advised to complete the registration process on time and re-check their eligibility criteria to avoid being disqualified.

