 Bengaluru Shocker! Jilted Lover Stabs Married Woman 17 Times In Hotel Room As She Refused To Continue Friendship; Arrested
A man allegedly stabbed his lover to death in a hotel room in Bengaluru on Friday. The matter surfaced two days after the alleged crime. After receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot. The accused has been taken into custody.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Crime | Crime (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, where a man allegedly stabbed his lover 17 times in a hotel room. The incident took place on Friday. However, the matter surfaced two days later. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Harini.

The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, were residents of Kengeri, a western suburb in Bengaluru, reported NDTV. The alleged crime reportedly took place in an OYO hotel room in Poorna Prajna Layout. The victim is reported to be married woman and a mother of two children.

A knife was used in the murder. After receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot. The accused has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Subramanyapura Police Station.

As per the police, the murder took place on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. Both were known to each other for just a month and the victim did not want to continue the friendship. However, in a fit of anger, Yashas killed Harini.

"A murder was reported from Subramanyapura Police Station on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. The two knew other since a month. The woman wanted to end the friendship and was trying to distance herself from him," DCP South, Lokesh B Jagalasar said as reported BY NDTV.

"Out of anger and jealousy, the man stabbed the woman to death," he added. Panic gripped the area after the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

