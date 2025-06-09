Bengaluru Shocker! Jilted Lover Stabs Married Woman 17 Times In Hotel Room As She Refused To Continue Friendship; Arrested

Crime | Crime (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, where a man allegedly stabbed his lover 17 times in a hotel room. The incident took place on Friday. However, the matter surfaced two days later. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Harini.

The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, were residents of Kengeri, a western suburb in Bengaluru, reported NDTV. The alleged crime reportedly took place in an OYO hotel room in Poorna Prajna Layout. The victim is reported to be married woman and a mother of two children.

A knife was used in the murder. After receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot. The accused has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Subramanyapura Police Station.

As per the police, the murder took place on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. Both were known to each other for just a month and the victim did not want to continue the friendship. However, in a fit of anger, Yashas killed Harini.

"A murder was reported from Subramanyapura Police Station on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. The two knew other since a month. The woman wanted to end the friendship and was trying to distance herself from him," DCP South, Lokesh B Jagalasar said as reported BY NDTV.

"Out of anger and jealousy, the man stabbed the woman to death," he added. Panic gripped the area after the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.