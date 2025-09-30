Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 30, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-487 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-487 lottery will be announced today on Tuesday, September 16 at 3 PM. The official results will be available on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for this lottery is ₹75,00,000. At FPJ, we are tracking the results and if you have bought a ticket you can check the winners’ list here.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-486 for Tuesday, 30-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SO 500622 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: P BABU

Agency No.: Q 2004

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

SN 500622 SP 500622

SR 500622 SS 500622

ST 500622 SU 500622

SV 500622 SW 500622

SX 500622 SY 500622 SZ 500622

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SR 735215 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: RAGIL V S

Agency No.: R 9862

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SN 767729 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: K L VARGHESE

Agency No.: R 7298

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0800 1938 2330 2525 2917 3264 3337 3808 3976 4628 5337 5905 6524 6746 7649 7855 8250 8637 9191

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1382 3998 7109 7616 8889 9800

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0267 0285 1316 1493 1762 1972 2175 2518 3858 4159 4383 4551 4583 4782 4800 5065 5864 6401 7686 7908 8529 8535 8902 9353 9737

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn76 times)

0092 0121 0238 0552 0576 0838 0871 0875 1080 1186 1199 1320 1489 1539 1643 1947 2092 2142 2247 2334 2340 2658 2807 2899 3093 3116 3159 3164 3282 3404 3427 3578 3673 3745 3887 4045 4173 4178 4326 4494 4499 4579 4612 4640 4839 5043 5500 5584 5715 5740 6028 6164 6222 6322 6639 6707 6729 6744 6961 7324 7369 7606 7609 7727 7972 8267 8377 8383 8640 8703 8928 8929 9301 9488 9642 9875

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0175 0249 0395 0515 0523 0528 0759 0992 1015 1029 1404 1545 1699 1719 1950 2053 2068 2103 2125 2126 2262 2294 2311 2367 2405 2643 2675 2704 2705 2825 2841 2886 2913 2955 3922 4048 4123 4183 4187 4356 4507 4548 4685 4716 4797 4814 4819 4853 4960 4977 4996 5010 5111 5143 5172 5261 5620 5843 6051 6205 6207 6493 6564 6651 6714 7083 7084 7205 7244 7349 7397 7435 7705 7786 7802 7829 8191 8201 8227 8550 9054 9339 9381 9444 9495 9542 9593 9733 9848 9849

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0001 0014 0044 0134 0181 0231 0244 0298 0499 0526 0549 0554 0662 0740 0889 0962 1148 1162 1223 1460 1718 1905 2001 2016 2099 2284 2312 2322 2432 2501 2526 2579 2750 2894 2925 3063 3077 3199 3267 3276 3356 3406 3411 3412 3537 3543 3573 3630 3806 3818 3854 4011 4104 4139 4192 4208 4224 4249 4291 4333 4362 4370 4413 4466 4558 4602 4762 4829 4891 4904 5034 5053 5140 5208 5344 5415 5434 5511 5524 5531 5557 5708 5711 5725 5820 5823 5919 6012 6105 6317 6343 6411 6478 6686 6747 6792 6818 6898 6922 6932 6976 6988 7028 7127 7172 7185 7233 7237 7249 7273 7280 7460 7546 7551 7562 7619 7647 7670 7737 7738 7828 7831 7875 7936 8206 8237 8260 8292 8312 8321 8467 8584 8600 8618 8666 8955 8976 8997 9013 9047 9385 9418 9435 9463 9707 9712 9829 9853 9933 9968

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-487: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.