Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Performs Shastra Pujan At Bhuj Military Base, Highlights Success Of L-70 AD Gun In Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Performs Shastra Pooja At Bhuj Military Base, Highlights Success Of L-70 AD Gun In Operation Sindoor

Kachchh (Gujarat): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted Shastra Pooja at the Bhuj Military Base on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Commander of the Southern Army, were also present on the occasion.

About L-70 Air Defence Gun

The L-70 Air Defence (AD) gun, which had been instrumental in Operation Sindoor, was also specially presented to the Defence Minister during the ceremony.

Celebrated ‘Vijayadashmi’ with the Indian Armed Forces personnel at Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat and performed ‘Shastra Puja’. ‘Shastra Puja’ on Vijayadashmi is an integral part of our Indian culture.



The worship of weapons on this day is deeply connected with India’s… pic.twitter.com/aftqSgzJFv — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2025

On #Vijayadashami, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh performed #ShastraPuja in Bhuj, lauding the #ArmedForces for exposing Pakistan’s air defence & proving India’s decisive capability in #OperationSindoor. He warned that any misadventure in #SirCreek will invite a response strong… pic.twitter.com/03PatspoZG — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) October 2, 2025

During Operation Sindoor, the L-70 Air Defence Gun demonstrated exceptional effectiveness. The gun, which could shoot 300 rounds per minute and engage targets up to 3,500 meters away, was crucial in shooting the Pakistani Drones.

#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat | During the Shatra Pooja at Bhuj Military base, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh also performed Shastra Puja of the L-70 Air Defence Gun, which was successfully used in Operation Sindoor. pic.twitter.com/vuufVtT15i — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Statement

Mentioning Operation Sindoor's success, Rajnath Singh said, "whether it is terrorism or any other kind of problem, today we have the capability to deal with and defeat it. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made a failed attempt to breach India's defence system from Leh to this area of Sir Creek. India's armed forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that India's armed forces can inflict heavy damage on Pakistan whenever, wherever, and however they wish."

On #Vijayadashmi, #COAS General Upendra Dwivedi took part in Shastra Pooja with #RakshaMantri Shri @rajnathsingh in the Bhuj Sector, honoring the age-old tradition of revering weapons as a symbol of Shakti and the Nation’s protection. He joined troops in paying tribute to India’s… pic.twitter.com/Pi5M3Q7tFI — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) October 2, 2025

VIDEO | Bhuj: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applies Tilak to army personnel and interacts with them after performing 'Shastra Pooja' on the occasion of Vijayadashami.#VijayaDashami #Bhuj



(Source - Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BAePi7n1w6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025

The Defence Minister was addressing the soldiers before the Shastra Pooja at the Bhuj Military base. He also said that, "when we worship a weapon, we also pledge to use this power only to protect dharma and justice. Lord Rama demonstrated this resolve in his life. When he fought against Ravana, for him, that war was not merely a means to victory, but a means to establish dharma."

"Even when the Mahabharata war was fought under the guidance of Lord Krishna, its objective was not to ensure victory for the Pandavas, but rather to establish Dharma. The worship of weapons symbolises that India not only worships weapons, but also knows how to use them when the time comes," said the Defence Minister.

