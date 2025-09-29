Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 29, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-22 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

Kerala, September 15: The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-22 lottery results for Monday, September 29 will be announced at 3 PM today and the official list will be uploaded on the website at 4 PM. The first prize is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have a ticket and want to check the winners, you can see the full list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-21 for Monday, 29-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BR 669175 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: LAYA S VIJAYAN

Agency No.: Q 2964

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 669175 BO 669175

BP 669175 BS 669175

BT 669175 BU 669175

BV 669175 BW 669175

BX 669175 BY 669175 BZ 669175

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BU 114884 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: POOKKUTTY E

Agency No.: Q 5418

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BV 239790 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHY LOTTERIES

Agency No.: K 5803

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 20 times)

1825 2356 3499 3750 3947 4236 4312 4625 4730 5054 5209 5863 6178 6845 8236 8669 8843 9036 9488

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1368 3230 3563 8168 8229 8831

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0021 0214 0859 1203 1544 1792 1874 2580 2590 3026 3587 5204 5210 5297 5313 5456 5460 5855 6502 7011 7123 7414 7933 8085 8478

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0170 0215 0224 0313 0325 0421 0822 1137 1198 1293 1385 1492 1528 1684 1713 1990 2068 2084 2228 2429 2503 2565 2808 2868 2881 3057 3069 3386 3443 3590 3712 3817 3841 4164 4267 4274 4634 4800 4810 4888 4938 5009 5435 5487 5542 5610 5677 5791 5862 5887 6167 6491 6666 6805 6890 7153 7410 7585 7633 7777 7891 8135 8733 8745 8750 8931 9112 9130 9202 9259 9286 9297 9305 9453 9783 9907

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0010 0084 0100 0130 0234 0500 0987 1120 1255 1308 1310 1457 1513 1597 1668 1866 2001 2221 2400 2473 2621 2687 2787 2986 3119 3192 3263 3514 3693 3836 3857 3876 4122 4240 4288 4289 4385 4439 4440 4543 4555 4707 4757 4761 4796 4811 4957 4998 5014 5052 5114 5175 5407 5422 5646 5755 5812 5815 5943 6010 6020 6026 6080 6217 6337 6427 6451 6578 6735 6828 7022 7038 7395 7582 7711 7726 8181 8266 8431 8443 8605 8647 8716 8746 8751 8788 8849 9156 9203 9270 9659 9763 9880 9909

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0068 0125 0136 0159 0168 0239 0289 0347 0530 0584 0599 0624 0634 0662 0691 0720 0810 0827 0847 0896 0939 1021 1093 1207 1356 1369 1394 1405 1501 1521 1708 1806 1847 2160 2175 2193 2258 2341 2354 2441 2444 2723 2756 2759 2819 2927 3004 3080 3242 3287 3336 3365 3376 3380 3412 3525 3539 3683 3696 3810 3967 3980 4010 4091 4117 4142 4171 4243 4321 4402 4449 4461 4544 4551 4591 4623 4626 4729 4795 4802 4816 4838 4867 4887 4962 5182 5190 5296 5311 5343 5443 5468 5508 5557 5712 5761 5790 5849 5923 6012 6156 6204 6236 6245 6260 6312 6581 6665 6670 6841 7000 7004 7034 7055 7116 7170 7208 7387 7399 7402 7484 7950 8001 8026 8057 8179 8304 8329 8353 8420 8629 8668 8753 8827 8940 8966 9024 9034 9132 9195 9386 9554 9755 9773

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-22: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.