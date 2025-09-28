Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 28, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-22 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Samrudhi SM-22 on Sunday, September 28, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-22 for Sunday, 28-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MX 507167 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: M M MANI

Agency No.: Y3106

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 507167 MO 507167

MP 507167 MR 507167

MS 507167 MT 507167

MU 507167 MV 507167

MW 507167 MY 507167 MZ 507167

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

MS 275758 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS

Agency No.: P1859

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

MU 617105 (KOZHIKODE)

Agent Name: M RAVI CHANDRAN

Agency No.: D3760

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0720 0809 1035 1218 1357 1688 1741 1750 1910 3626 4066 4926 5480 5816 6717 7582 7914 8743 9971

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1355 2064 2535 6018 7244 8171

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0116 0285 1168 1259 1347 3076 3538 4020 4086 4231 4233 4321 4746 5472 5792 5895 6492 6520 6821 7809 8060 8365 8477 9257 9866

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0029 0155 0308 0346 0572 0587 0710 0721 0741 0764 0899 0959 1179 1252 1299 1674 1774 2084 2256 2431 2484 2594 2739 2807 2839 2846 2938 3302 3591 3663 3681 3738 3740 3912 4064 4071 4093 4116 4168 4311 4357 4547 4771 5504 5574 5704 5824 5940 6075 6166 6307 6357 6542 6604 6697 6708 6766 6792 6873 7072 7168 7257 7343 7779 7942 7967 8232 8236 8739 9027 9092 9552 9683 9871 9874 9883

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0060 0142 0233 0454 0644 0687 0690 0714 0805 0857 0983 1030 1042 1087 1098 1555 1609 1656 1759 1856 2076 2270 2811 2871 3034 3038 3078 3400 3408 3417 3421 3532 3623 3940 3956 3994 4011 4033 4181 4183 4195 4228 4252 4366 4504 4580 4604 4616 4623 4861 5106 5238 5263 5294 5489 5497 5700 5736 5777 5803 5808 6036 6090 6427 6437 6476 6575 6613 6944 6953 7037 7046 7210 7394 7398 7512 7650 7893 8242 8460 8530 8888 8904 9075 9182 9214 9453 9510 9805 9957 9972 9998

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0026 0027 0047 0203 0290 0355 0363 0388 0593 0595 0619 0622 0749 0763 0898 0931 0962 0998 1072 1075 1123 1143 1186 1350 1373 1495 1510 1539 1549 1678 1698 1861 1863 1913 1957 2156 2205 2241 2420 2528 2562 2568 2737 2916 2934 3028 3044 3049 3108 3258 3300 3304 3336 3457 3559 3570 3618 3621 3647 3820 3840 3859 3967 4105 4277 4405 4469 4598 4618 4784 4863 4910 4930 4999 5002 5032 5224 5242 5362 5374 5627 5716 5891 6208 6243 6366 6391 6447 6512 6540 6608 6642 6653 6669 6692 6700 6750 6819 6864 6881 6914 6927 7015 7021 7062 7112 7145 7234 7414 7419 7446 7461 7501 7599 7612 7660 7737 7791 7812 7891 8001 8009 8015 8055 8116 8160 8206 8259 8295 8306 8364 8448 8495 8560 8578 8586 8698 8708 8839 8876 9018 9253 9287 9399 9512 9523 9574 9627 9643 9890

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-22: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.70,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.1,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.