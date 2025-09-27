Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025 - Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Results Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winner Of Whopping ₹25 Crore Mega Jackpot; Check Full List

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

Kerala: The results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery, held on Saturday, September 27 have been announced. The official results were posted on the website at 2 PM. The top prize for this lottery is a whopping Rs 25,00,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

The lottery draw was conducted on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Gorki Bhavan in Trivandrum, and the lucky draw results were announced today. The tickets for the lottery went on sale on Sunday and the results were declared today.

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 25,00,00,000 and Rs 1 Crore reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.