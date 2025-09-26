Kerala Lottery Result: September 26, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 20 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-20 on Friday, September 26, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-20 for Friday, 26-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RS 648907（ADIMALY）

Agent Name: MANJU MUTHU

Agency No.: Y 3748

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 648907

RO 648907

RP 648907

RR 648907

RT 648907

RU 648907

RV 648907

RW 648907

RX 648907

RY 648907

RZ 648907

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RU 619996（KOTTAYAM）

Agent Name: NEERAJ V NAIR

Agency No.: K 8795

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RY 716079（PATTAMBI）

Agent Name: P MURALI

Agency No.: P 1910

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

1196 1899 2003 3931 4349 4390 4942 5173 5537 6413 6473 6783 7301 7314 7479 7547 8431 8774 8918

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0679 0714 6049 6258 7690 7829

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0158 0656 0689 0723 0764 1234 1402 1933 2316 2503 2904 3853 5389 5483 5795 6140 6917 7265 7716 8425 8967 9047 9265 9483 9561

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0211 0219 0272 0309 0330 0469 0491 0502 0744 0770 0898 0921 0960 1192 1212 1384 1611 1908 1981 2011 2279 2362 2366 2470 2478 2568 2856 3168 3237 3305 3580 4073 4353 4366 4644 4874 4904 5049 5099 5139 5170 5224 5320 5731 6002 6042 6131 6248 6298 6363 6373 6539 6572 6671 6747 7267 7273 7454 7455 7586 7749 7799 7810 8047 8217 8233 8276 8325 8342 8770 9023 9145 9604 9652 9661 9873

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0267 0581 0874 0893 0920 1027 1178 1357 1459 1502 1613 1841 1976 2523 2910 3004 3043 3178 3210 3229 3267 3287 3342 3367 3548 3605 3611 3706 3723 3768 3834 3929 3971 4043 4062 4247 4502 4620 4752 4796 4940 4983 5038 5064 5201 5348 5625 5772 5854 6271 6310 6571 6653 6876 6930 6984 7096 7108 7259 7436 7520 7652 7663 7700 7705 7763 7858 7943 8035 8096 8163 8201 8248 8261 8339 8357 8372 8512 8526 8566 8620 8672 8757 8771 8803 9272 9318 9623 9858 9866 9936 9940

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0020 0114 0212 0365 0443 0516 0539 0652 0927 0967 1064 1082 1182 1331 1375 1508 1590 1607 1621 1695 1742 1749 1917 1956 2037 2046 2118 2196 2209 2261 2438 2482 2572 2677 2689 2695 2750 2919 3002 3215 3341 3427 3495 3654 3709 3828 3857 3945 3974 4038 4079 4097 4106 4132 4208 4286 4370 4592 4700 4746 4767 4822 4827 4864 4973 5014 5114 5203 5215 5302 5321 5336 5397 5519 5554 5634 5664 5671 5685 5761 5765 5828 5846 6007 6132 6184 6383 6414 6524 6574 6635 6643 6675 6688 6880 7048 7117 7140 7149 7158 7170 7240 7280 7285 7310 7340 7469 7569 7665 7709 7790 7833 7891 8043 8198 8212 8288 8316 8465 8510 8585 8701 8709 8740 8841 8854 9012 9050 9100 9133 9219 9412 9430 9437 9510 9553 9584 9613 9674 9679 9735 9746 9794 9834

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-20: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.