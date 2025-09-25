Kerala Lottery Result: September 25, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-591 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-589 lottery results for Thursday, September 25, 2025, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-591 for Thursday, 25-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

PH 430879（KOLLAM）

Agent Name: J K ENTERPRISES

Agency No.: Q 3518

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

PA 430879 PB 430879

PC 430879 PD 430879

PE 430879 PF 430879

PG 430879 PJ 430879

PK 430879 PL 430879 PM 430879

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PE 252017（KANNUR）

Agent Name: T UMESHAN

Agency No.: C 3773

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PC 348768（MANANTHAVADY）

Agent Name: ANU C

Agency No.: W 2491

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0026 0187 1259 2134 2185 2415 3008 4825 5421 5989 6127 6747 7112 7632 8152 8244 8367 9055 9222 9535

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0182 0461 0595 3550 4058 6128

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

1140 1730 2002 2026 2085 2351 3887 4038 4319 4417 5352 5540 5694 5960 6892 6980 7146 7546 7623 7715 7758 8038 8282 8327 8338 8710 87798845 9619 9899

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0340 0526 0696 0698 1052 1241 1293 1324 1374 1397 1643 1757 1828 2232 2337 2409 2429 2625 2641 2652 2831 2859 2867 2902 3078 3379 3573 3687 3827 3862 3867 4003 4080 4099 4224 4315 4531 4616 4849 4850 4900 4946 5240 5381 5846 5914 6041 6050 6262 6388 6484 6717 6851 7070 7145 7147 7266 7298 7688 7942 7996 8009 8035 8139 8258 8697 8707 8829 8858 9172 9354 9574 9853 9890 9915 9986

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0067 0085 0330 0355 0434 0437 0511 0558 1096 1113 1170 1213 1379 1402 1408 1686 1687 1731 1773 1818 1838 2124 2267 2285 2373 2452 2803 3044 3189 3533 3564 3618 4194 4460 4491 4518 4585 4868 4917 5387 5397 5438 5538 5565 5731 5837 5885 5977 5985 6149 6197 6429 6458 6611 6824 6944 7313 7318 7428 7523 7595 7661 7797 7812 8276 8291 8303 8358 8500 8650 8902 9024 9028 9252 9269 9319 9370 9419 9468 9612 9652 9664 9738 9763

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0025 0368 0407 0413 0455 0532 0607 0620 0764 0798 0800 0893 0948 1284 1330 1412 1494 1057 1101 1111 1220 1233 1527 1673 1723 1774 1776 1820 1862 1897 1946 1966 1996 2103 2176 2227 2242 2272 2323 2384 2387 2410 2436 2505 2539 2543 2562 2578 2705 2810 2852 2863 2869 3042 3231 3273 3470 3553 3613 3634 3738 3824 3834 3855 3926 3992 4155 4283 4298 4419 4424 4520 4620 4666 4695 4711 4718 4745 4753 4815 4847 4972 5227 5287 5304 5522 5573 5590 5603 5700 5859 5872 5905 5927 6075 6103 6107 6120 6146 6192 6218 6236 6267 6296 6299 6330 6410 6495 6500 6681 6714 6735 6739 6776 6801 6826 6885 7114 7127 7244 7250 7353 7416 7674 7712 7793 7922 7924 7976 8020 8025 8149 8158 8212 8221 8273 8295 8466 8473 8814 9091 9142 9224 9369 9378 9384 9395 9523 9582 9721 9750 9833 9877 9905 9959 9970

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-591: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.