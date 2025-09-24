Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-19 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-19 will be announced today, Wednesday, September 24 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-19 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-19 for Wednesday, 24-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

DC 389960（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: DB RAJESH

Agency No.: R 6872

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

DA 389960 DB 389960

DD 389960 DE 389960

DF 389960 DG 389960

DH 389960 DJ 389960

DK 389960 DL 389960 DM 389960

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DM 304610（PALAKKAD）

Agent Name: SAMPATH S R

Agency No.: P 2871

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DG 594154（ERNAKULAM）

Agent Name: VISHNU RAJ

Agency No.: E 9247

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0668 1035 1251 3060 3073 3337 4414 4749 4845 4854 5359 5479 7225 7664 7791 8705 8706 9158 9597 9935

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0263 3676 4781 6362 7049 8998

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0354 0491 1075 2321 2359 2813 2985 3095 3635 3683 3960 4170 4459 4724 5029 5056 5348 5686 6261 6567 6708 6759 6805 6949 7889 8750 9317 9471 9809 9928

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0180 0251 0342 0360 0465 0471 0534 0623 0711 0757 0833 1080 1545 1859 1869 1946 2240 2484 2491 2633 2663 2902 3295 3355 3510 3661 3814 4031 4074 4091 4172 4324 4761 4926 5057 5132 5217 5281 5301 5333 5350 5352 5497 5539 5546 5587 5772 5958 5996 6189 6389 6516 6699 6749 6942 6971 7071 7248 7405 7478 7500 7672 8211 8463 8476 8499 8516 8538 8642 8984 9006 9237 9539 9766 9950 9952

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0080 0097 0248 0272 0401 0455 0473 0479 0502 0557 0703 0834 0880 0902 1082 1165 1378 1499 1553 1626 1822 2023 2125 2200 2329 2369 2531 2653 2713 2936 3031 3035 3196 3275 3341 3369 3520 3605 3628 3659 3823 4000 4026 4104 4153 4315 4404 4436 4567 4635 4733 4743 4839 5055 5058 5062 5153 5236 5363 5370 5470 5506 5621 5719 5743 5744 5817 5819 5862 5955 6029 6131 6259 6903 6963 6994 7070 7080 7428 7816 7915 8020 8124 8156 8227 8325 8540 8704 8798 8889 8921 9250 9413 9719 9737 9886

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0023 0070 0124 0227 0384 0409 0495 0535 0543 0572 0709 0844 0995 1006 1027 1107 1125 1313 1354 1375 1379 1385 1522 1567 1676 1679 1702 1719 1780 1819 2003 2106 2158 2172 2274 2281 2286 2313 2635 2736 2755 2806 2845 2881 3009 3050 3063 3215 3217 3474 3539 3582 3599 3616 3625 3718 3880 3928 4045 4080 4161 4184 4203 4215 4465 4486 4727 4762 4811 4829 4903 5040 5043 5047 5090 5209 5375 5540 5806 5839 6066 6164 6254 6275 6352 6439 6459 6512 6534 6596 7032 7215 7263 7391 7465 7472 7516 7518 7570 7586 7647 7662 7666 7977 8038 8042 8171 8348 8397 8521 8596 8610 8629 8653 8710 8731 8771 8776 8827 8829 8916 8991 9056 9057 9079 9132 9168 9274 9407 9450 9544 9692 9709 9724 9822 9840 9899 9917

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-19: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000

5th Prize Rs.5,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.