Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-485 lottery will be announced today on Tuesday, September 16 at 3 PM. The official results will be available on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for this lottery is ₹75,00,000. At FPJ, we are tracking the results and if you have bought a ticket you can check the winners’ list here.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-486 for Tuesday, 23-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

SL 840144（MANANTHAVADY）

Agent Name: KUNJAHMED V

Agency No.: W 15

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 840144 SB 840144

SC 840144 SD 840144

SE 840144 SF 840144

SG 840144 SH 840144

SJ 840144 SK 840144 SM 840144

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SD 811203（ERNAKULAM）

Agent Name: SHINY JACOB

Agency No.: E 7235

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SH 730256（PALAKKAD）

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0002 1571 1637 2451 2546 2774 3876 5031 6290 7688 7691 7930 7993 8035 8456 9071 9220 9372 9377 9854

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0300 0503 6317 6548 6747 7035

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0379 1378 1471 1532 1866 2706 2937 3262 3620 4012 4217 4330 4370 4863 4900 4970 4998 5010 5220 5273 5599 6074 8518 8529 8773 8844 9306 9341 9960 9967

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0026 0209 0258 0496 0561 0675 0848 0888 0924 0936 1076 1189 1554 2171 2259 2338 2395 2447 2458 2842 3059 3305 3614 3656 3915 3953 4185 4205 4273 4443 4517 4635 4960 5127 5159 5352 5608 5694 5805 5942 6064 6190 6243 6271 6378 6611 6716 6824 6829 7125 7512 7524 7572 7669 7812 7897 8028 8029 8198 8303 8546 8668 8691 8863 9034 9222 9268 9371 9423 9645 9679 9786 9847 9883 9943 9944

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-486: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.