Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 22, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-21 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

Kerala, September 15: The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-21 lottery results for Monday, September 22 will be announced at 3 PM today and the official list will be uploaded on the website at 4 PM. The first prize is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have a ticket and want to check the winners, you can see the full list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-21 for Monday, 22-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

BB 423775（KANNUR）

Agent Name: JITHIN M K

Agency No.: C 5104

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

BA 423775 BC 423775

BD 423775 BE 423775

BF 423775 BG 423775

BH 423775 BJ 423775

BK 423775 BL 423775 BM 423775

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BM 894998（KATTAPANA）

Agent Name: MADHU P S

Agency No.: Y 4036

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BD 180901（ERNAKULAM）

Agent Name: JAISON P GEORGE

Agency No.: E 10006

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0399 0910 1960 1978 2038 2339 2448 4159 4301 5393 5474 6033 6383 6829 6976 7459 7856 8211 9685 9912

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2267 3023 3235 4328 6320 8415

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0612 0827 2410 2561 2756 3387 3849 3997 4035 4093 4096 4369 4516 4529 4906 5014 5303 5395 5680 5754 5800 5816 6110 7365 8212 8228 8411 8802 8919 9230

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0057 0125 0260 0371 0436 0490 0516 0549 0578 0582 0699 0716 0757 0866 1338 1339 1374 1403 1472 1547 1630 1740 1825 1867 2015 2175 2338 2888 3093 3398 3403 3498 3655 3808 3821 3842 3870 3994 4014 4056 4059 4118 4160 4185 4277 4339 4359 4467 4601 4677 4748 5156 5337 5527 6337 6441 6659 6741 6872 6882 6959 7235 7391 7451 8456 8620 8681 8820 8846 9052 9251 9352 9513 9555 9676 9794

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-21: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.