 Two Women Found Dead In Separate Incidents In Jharkhand’s Palamu, Probe Underway: Police
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
A 25-year-old woman died by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, while in a separate incident, another woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand's Palamu district. | (Representational Image)

Medininagar: A 25-year-old woman died by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, while in a separate incident, another woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old woman has been identified as Rupa Devi, a native of Kishunpur village in the Patan police station area.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manibhushan Prasad said, "She died during treatment at a private hospital in Tumbagadha. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the in-laws used to harass and assault the victim over minor issues every day, which led her to take this extreme step."

He said that a case has been registered at Patan police station. No arrests have been made so far. The body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination.

article-image

Meanwhile, the body of a 35-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances at her house in Sangbar village under the Lesliganj police station on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Lakho Devi. She was found dead in her house.

SDPO of Lesliganj, Manoj Kumar Jha, said, “Police are investigating this case thoroughly. Prima facie, it seems to be a murder. The body of the victim has been sent to the MMCH for post-mortem examination. We are waiting for her autopsy report. An FIR has been lodged at the Lesliganj police station."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

