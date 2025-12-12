MP News: Police Face Fresh Challenge In Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Zone Freed From Naxals | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With MMC (Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh) zone now cleared of armed Naxal cadres, Balaghat security forces face a tougher phase—tracking down hidden ammunition dumps and preventing urban Naxal influence from resurfacing, officials said on Friday.

Two armed left-wing extremists surrendered before Balaghat police on Thursday, marking the first time the tri-border belt has been declared free of active Naxal presence.

Officials warned that many LWE members who fled to escape encounters may now attempt to push their ideology through democratic means in the same jungles where they operated covertly for decades. Police believe these groups have buried arms and ammunition across forest stretches, and statements from surrendered cadres will be crucial to locating them.

Another challenge, officials said, is countering urban Naxal propaganda directed against the surrender process and government development work.

While armed presence in MMC zone has petered out, officials caution it hasn’t disappeared entirely. Security forces must now consolidate control by building trust among local communities, they said.

Intelligence wing to step up surveillance

IG Balaghat Sanjay Kumar said police intelligence work will intensify to ensure cadres do not regroup with fresh recruits. He said that confidence-building measures and major development initiatives in remote MMC villages are essential to prevent revival of armed activity.