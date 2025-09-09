Nepal PM KP Oli Resigns As 'Gen Z' Protest Intensifies, Army Called In

Nepal PM KP Oli Resigns As 'Gen Z' Protest Intensifies | PTI/File Image

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned as the 'Gen Z' protest intensified on Tuesday. Oli's resignation came after protesters entered his office shouting anti-government slogans. The protesters also torched his private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.

The army was reportedly called in to control the situation. Protesters expressed hapinness after the news of Oli's rsignation surfaced. ""It is very good for our country that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned. Now the youth will stand and give its contribution in developing the nation," one of the agitators told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal | A protestor says, "It is very good for our country that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned. Now the youth will stand and give its contribution in developing the nation..." pic.twitter.com/Bx9cmZp7xG — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

"We are very happy that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned," another protester told the news agency.

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal | A protestor says, "We are very happy that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned..." pic.twitter.com/1Er1npszo5 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

The Gen Z protest continued on Tuesday for the second day, even after the Government of Nepal lifted the ban on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, X, Facebook and YouTube, after over 20 people were reportedly killed in violent clashes between the police and agitators. Around 300 people were also injured in the clashes.

#WATCH | Nepal: A group of protesters in Kathmandu raise slogans and protest against PM K.P. Sharma Oli, as citywide protests continue over alleged corruption. pic.twitter.com/OmMJzXcMT7 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

Reports also surfaced that Oli is likely to leave the country amid the ongoing 'Gen Z' agitation. He is expected to leave for Dubai and Himalaya Airlines is kept on standby, reported India Today, citing sources.

On Tuesday also, several areas of the Himalayan country witnessed violence and clashes between police and protesters. The curfew has been imposed in several parts of the country.

Oli's House Set On Fire:

NEW: Nepalese PM Oli's private residence was set on fire, with ministers airlifted to safety as anti-government demonstrations spread across the country. pic.twitter.com/F9Q8fpUWKD — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, protesters also torched the private houses of President Ram Chandra Poudel and other ministers.

Nepal President's House Torched:

Demonstrations took place Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho areas of Lalitpur district, reported PTI.

As per eyewitnesses, in Kalanki, demonstrators burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning. Protesters also pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur's Sunakothi.

Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki in West Bengal's Darjeeling is on high alert amid protests in Nepal