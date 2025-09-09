Nepal Gen-Z Unrest: President Ram Chandra Paudel Quits Shortly After Accepting PM KP Sharma Oli's Resignation

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel | ANI

The neighbouring country Nepal has descended into deep crisis after its President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following protests demanding accountability for rampant corruption in the government. Demonstrators torched the Parliament building, the Prime Minister's residence and the President's residence.

Nepal's President's resignation comes shortly after he accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who stepped down earlier today.

The situation in the Himalayan country has spiralled out of control as several disturbing videos of KP Sharma Oli's cabinet ministers being brutally assaulted by members of the public have surfaced online.

According to reports, Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Ashok Raj Sigdel, will address the nation shortly.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has issued a statement urging citizens to remain calm and called for student protesters to exercise restraint.

In a statement, the army chief, high-ranking security officials and civil servants offered their condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the protests. At least 19 people were killed after police opened fire during demonstrations in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday.