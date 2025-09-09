Nepal Unrest: Ex PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Bloodied After Protestors Brutally Thrash Him & His Minister Wife; Rescued By Army - VIDEO

Nepal's former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, were brutally assaulted by protesters who stormed their residence in Budanilkantha, Kathmandu, as violent anti-corruption demonstrations entered their second day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Disturbing footage shows the 78-year-old former leader bleeding from facial injuries following the attack. The couple's residence was ransacked and desecrated before authorities could arrive to rescue them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The assault on the Deubas comes amid escalating 'Gen Z' protests that have plunged Nepal into chaos. What began as demonstrations against a social media ban has evolved into widespread anti-corruption protests, leaving 19 dead and over 300 injured.

The violent mob has shown no mercy towards political figures, with protesters targeting the residences of current and former leaders. Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was chased through Kathmandu streets and kicked down by a young protester, while former PM Jhalanath Khanal's wife sustained critical burn injuries when demonstrators set fire to their home while she was inside.

The unprecedented violence has forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, but protesters continue their rampage, shouting slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chodd" (KP thief, leave the country) and demanding action against corrupt leaders.