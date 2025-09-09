Nepal Unrest: Protesters Set Fire To Mainstream Media Publication Kantipur's Office In Kathmandu - VIDEO

Protesters Set Fire To Mainstream Media Publication Kantipur's Office In Kathmandu | X

Kathmandu, September 09: The political turmoil in Nepal has deepened after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was forced resign from his position over the raging protests in the country on Tuesday. Many instances of violence against the leaders have been reported from the entire country. After the political leaders, protesters are now targeting the media publications for supporting the political parties in covering up their corruptions.

As per reports, the protesters set fire to one of the country's biggest media houses, Kantipur Publications on Tuesday. Videos have surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that massive blaze is erupting from the headquarters of the media publication which is located in Kathmandu.

Kantipur Publications is the publisher of Kantipur Daily and The Kathmandu Post. The headquarter building of the mainstream media publication was set ablaze by the protesters due to which other offices located inside the building also suffered damages as crowds ignored repeated appeals from the army to stop the violence.

The videos of the building burning on fire is being widely shared on social media and the social media users are claiming the publication was a mouthpiece of the corrupt government.

A social media user said, "The mainstream media institution Kantipur's office in Nepal has been set on fire. Protesters claim that Kantipur Publications and Kathmandu Post were covering up the corruption of the Nepal government."

Nepal is witnessing one of the most dramatic uprisings, as the protests are being mainly led by the youngsters also called Gen Z. It has quickly turned into a mass movement against corruption, nepotism and also "compromised media." Slogans of "Singhasan Chhodo, Janata Aati Hai" (Step down, the people are coming) echoed the streets of Nepal.

Several political leaders faced direct wrath of the protesters. Former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba were brutally thrashed by the protesters and their house was also vandalised in the attack. Residences of Prime Minister Oli in Balkot, President Paudel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were attacked and torched as well.