 Qatar Blast VIDEO: Multiple Explosions Rock Doha; Isreal Defence Forces Claim Airstrike Against Hamas Leadership
Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Doha (Qatar), September 09: In a shocking incident, multiple explosions were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday. There are reports that the Katara District in the city witnessed black smoke allegedly after ten blasts rocked Doha. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) took the responsibility and claimed that they had carried out precision strikes against Hamas leadership.

As per local media reports, the sources close to Hamas alleged that the group's negotiating headquarter was targetted in the attack. No casualties have been reported by the official authorities as of now.

IDF Claims Responsibility

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released a statement and said that they conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation in Doha. They also said that they took necessary measures so that civilians are not harmed in the strike.

There are also reports that the Israeli Channel 12 has reported that the explosions were reported due to airstrikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders in Qatar. About 10 explosions were heard in near the Hamas general headquarters.

Israel Defence Forces have issued statement in connection with the blast that rocked Doha and claimed that they conducted precision strikes to eliminate the Hamas leadership in the country.

IDF said, "The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel."

It further stated, "Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre."

