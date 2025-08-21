Israel-Hamas War: IDF Launches First Phase Of Gaza City Takeover Plan - Here's Everything You Need To Know | PTI

Israel has escalated its operations in Gaza, pressing into the outskirts of Gaza City while simultaneously approving thousands of new settlement homes in the West Bank, as well.

The move, described by international observers as "deeply destabilising", comes amid faltering ceasefire efforts and growing uncertainty over the future governance of Gaza.

Military Push into Gaza City

Brig Gen Effie Defrin, the Israeli military’s chief spokesperson, told The New York Times on Wednesday, August 20, that Israel “has begun the next phase of the war”, with troops now edging into Gaza City’s outskirts. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has authorised the mobilisation of about 60,000 reservists to support the operation, which officials say aims to dismantle Hamas’s ability to regroup and prevent future attacks.

Israeli leaders have insisted that the objective is to defeat Hamas and secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza following the group's assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. However, questions remain about whether the plan signals a temporary security measure or the beginning of a longer-term military presence.

If Israel were to assume full control of Gaza, it would mark a reversal of the 2005 withdrawal of soldiers and settlers, a move some right-wing politicians now argue allowed Hamas to rise to power.

Settlements and Diplomatic Fallout

Even as the Gaza offensive unfolded, Israel announced approval for 3,400 new housing units in the occupied West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hailed the decision as evidence that “the idea of a Palestinian state is being erased from the table.” The dual announcements have unsettled mediators who had floated a new ceasefire proposal close to terms previously accepted by Israel. The military escalation and settlement expansion have cast serious doubt on whether negotiations can move forward.

Arab nations have so far refused to take responsibility for governing Gaza after the war. A Jordanian official told Reuters that Arab states “would only support what Palestinians agree and decide on,” adding that security should remain in Palestinian hands. Hamas has warned that any outside force cooperating with Israel would be treated as an occupying power.

The humanitarian toll in Gaza remains severe. The Israeli army claims to control about 75 per cent of the territory, but most of Gaza’s 2 million residents have been displaced multiple times in the past 22 months. Aid agencies warn that famine is imminent.