Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper-Turned Kathmandu Mayor, Gen Z’s Voice & Nepal’s Rising PM Contender

Balendra Shah | X

Kathmandu, September 09: As Nepal faces the political storm after the resignation of Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli on Tuesday, one leader has emerged as the heart of the ongoing Gen Z uprising, who is also speculated to be the future Prime Minister of the country. There are reports that Kathmandu Governor Balendra Shah also known as Balen has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the crisis-hit country.

Social media is abuzz with posts in support of Balen as the future Prime Minister of the country. There are speculations that he might be appointed as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. There are several social media users who are also opposing him being the choice of the next Prime Minister of the country.

A social media post read, "Balendra Shah made waves in 2022 with tracks about the hard life in the country and became a legend for local youth."

Another post read, "All eyes on the mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah who supported the student protests. A former rapper turned politician, he came into prominence in 2022 with 'Balen effect' on social media. He met with the US ambassador in Feb 2024."

Who Is Balen Shah?

Once a freestyle rapper in Kathmandu’s underground scene, Balen went on to study civil and structural engineering before shocking the establishment by winning Kathmandu’s mayoral race in 2022 as an independent candidate. His focus on urban issues like waste management, illegal construction and transparency made him a symbol of change outside traditional party politics.

Now 35, Balen has become the chosen voice of Nepal’s disillusioned youth. In a Facebook post after Oli’s resignation, he called for restraint, warning protesters not to destroy public property. “Your murderer has resigned… now your generation will have to lead the country,” he wrote, urging dialogue with the army on the way forward.

Admired for his direct and unconventional style - live-streaming meetings, demolishing illegal buildings and confronting corrupt officials - Balen embodies the decisiveness Gen Z craves. To a generation tired of corruption, censorship and nepotism, he represents a break from the old order and the possibility of a new political culture.