PM Modi Reacts To Gen-Z Protest In Nepal, Says 'Heart Extremely Disturbed Over Loss Of Young Lives'

PM Modi Reacts To Gen-Z Protest In Nepal |

New Delhi, September 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the violence in Nepal. PM Modi took to his official social media account and said that the violence in Nepal is heart rending and that he is extremely disturbed over the tragic loss of young lives in the protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "After returning from the day's tour today, there was a detailed discussion about the events in Nepal at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs. The violence that has occurred in Nepal is heart-wrenching. My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order."

Nepal is going through political instability after Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli was forced resign from his position after the Gen-Z protests escalated in the country. The youngsters took to the street and protested against the corruption of the government.

They took to violence and chased down several leaders and also thrashed them brutally in the middle of the street. They also burnt down the official residence of K.P. Sharma Oli and other leaders including the President Paudel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

After the leaders, the young protesters also targeted the mainstream media in the country. They also burnt down the headquarter of the media publication situated in Kathmandu for supporting the government in covering up their corruption.