'Kannadigas Stranded In Nepal Safe, Officials In Contact With MEA,' Says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday that all 39 people from the state stranded in Nepal were safe.

"Kannadigas stranded in Nepal are safe. The Chief Secretaries of the state government and the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi are in touch with the Kannadigas through various teams," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

State government officials have held discussions with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, and, following the Chief Minister’s instructions, steps are being taken to safely bring back the Kannadigas, the statement said.

"Due to a massive and rapid nationwide protest by students and youth in Nepal, a tense atmosphere has been created across the country. As a result, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Chief Secretary of the government, Shalini Rajneesh, to safely bring back 39 Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport to the state," the statement said.

The Chief Secretary has discussed the matter with the concerned officials and has taken necessary steps, the CMO stated.

The student-led Gen Z protests in Nepal, which began in response to a government ban on social media, expanded into a larger campaign. The Nepali Army has assumed responsibility for maintaining law and order, as the security institution announced a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, effective until Thursday morning.

With the civilian authorities completely in a mess during Wednesday's Gen Z protests, during which several government buildings and private properties were vandalised and torched, the Nepal Army announced on Wednesday night that it was taking the initiative for law and order in the country.

Citing the need to safeguard law and order, the security officials said the prohibitory order imposed on Wednesday would remain in effect nationwide until 6 a.m. the next day.

Further extensions would be decided based on the evolving situation.

"It has been observed that various anarchist individuals and groups have infiltrated and are engaged in activities such as vandalism, arson, looting, and attempts at targeted attacks on individuals, under the name of the movement, and there remains a possibility of such incidents occurring," the Army clarified in a statement on Wednesday.

The Army personnel were seen in the streets, making announcements about the enforcement of the curfew.

According to the Army's statement, essential service vehicles, including ambulances, hearses, fire brigades, transport for health workers, and sanitation vehicles, will be permitted to operate during the restrictions. Authorities have requested coordination with nearby security personnel for smooth operations.

The Army further warned that any acts of vandalism, looting, arson, or attacks on people and property carried out under the pretext of demonstrations would be treated as criminal offences, with strict action taken by security forces.

