Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27 | File Pic

Lucknow: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh will begin tomorrow as part of a nationwide drive to update and clean voter lists ahead of upcoming elections. Booth Level Officers will start door-to-door visits from November 4 to verify voter details across the state.

The Election Commission has launched the exercise to remove duplicate, deceased, migrated, or ineligible voters, add newly eligible citizens, and correct errors in existing records. The revision also seeks to reinforce the principle of “one person, one vote” by eliminating ghost entries and wrongful inclusions, including those of illegal migrants. Special care will be taken to assist vulnerable groups during verification to ensure inclusiveness and prevent harassment.

Officials said printing of forms and training of staff began on October 28. The verification phase will continue till December 4, followed by the publication of the draft electoral roll on December 9. Citizens can file claims or objections until January 8, while the final voter lists will be published on February 7, 2026.

This is the ninth nationwide SIR and the first in Uttar Pradesh in more than 21 years. The Election Commission has directed officials to work in coordination with political parties to maintain transparency. The voter lists will be frozen at midnight tonight to begin the exercise tomorrow.

The SIR aims to create a clean, inclusive, and reliable voter register for the world’s largest democracy ahead of future electi