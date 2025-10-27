 Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSpecial Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27

Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27

The Election Commission has launched the exercise to remove duplicate, deceased, migrated, or ineligible voters, add newly eligible citizens, and correct errors in existing records. The revision also seeks to reinforce the principle of “one person, one vote” by eliminating ghost entries and wrongful inclusions, including those of illegal migrants.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27 | File Pic

Lucknow: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh will begin tomorrow as part of a nationwide drive to update and clean voter lists ahead of upcoming elections. Booth Level Officers will start door-to-door visits from November 4 to verify voter details across the state.

The Election Commission has launched the exercise to remove duplicate, deceased, migrated, or ineligible voters, add newly eligible citizens, and correct errors in existing records. The revision also seeks to reinforce the principle of “one person, one vote” by eliminating ghost entries and wrongful inclusions, including those of illegal migrants. Special care will be taken to assist vulnerable groups during verification to ensure inclusiveness and prevent harassment.

Officials said printing of forms and training of staff began on October 28. The verification phase will continue till December 4, followed by the publication of the draft electoral roll on December 9. Citizens can file claims or objections until January 8, while the final voter lists will be published on February 7, 2026.

Read Also
ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here
article-image

This is the ninth nationwide SIR and the first in Uttar Pradesh in more than 21 years. The Election Commission has directed officials to work in coordination with political parties to maintain transparency. The voter lists will be frozen at midnight tonight to begin the exercise tomorrow.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner
Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner
Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter, Forcing Abortion And Burying Foetus
Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter, Forcing Abortion And Burying Foetus
'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video 
'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video 
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe At Mumbai Rally; Video
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe At Mumbai Rally; Video

The SIR aims to create a clean, inclusive, and reliable voter register for the world’s largest democracy ahead of future electi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Chief JP Nadda Orders Relief Efforts As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast

BJP Chief JP Nadda Orders Relief Efforts As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast

'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia...

'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia...

Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27

Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27

India Reconnects With China: IndiGo’s First Kolkata–Guangzhou Flight Lands, More Airlines To...

India Reconnects With China: IndiGo’s First Kolkata–Guangzhou Flight Lands, More Airlines To...

Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Suffering Suspected Heart Attack In Nainital

Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Suffering Suspected Heart Attack In Nainital