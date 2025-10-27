ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

PM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the launch of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which will be carried out across 12 States and Union Territories (UTs).

Addressing a press briefing at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said, “The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision is about to be carried out in 12 States and Union Territories.”

These 12 States and UTs include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar clarified that “no documents would be required” during the enumeration phase. The ECI has, however, released a list of “indicative but not exhaustive” documents that may be used during the survey. These include:

1. Any identity card or Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of the Central Government, State Government, or PSU.

2. Any identity card, certificate, or document issued in India by Government, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC, or PSUs prior to 1 July 1987.

3. Birth certificate issued by the competent authority.

4. Passport.

5. Matriculation or educational certificate issued by recognised boards or universities.

6. Permanent residence certificate issued by the competent State authority.

7. Forest Rights Certificate.

8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

9. National Register of Citizens (wherever applicable).

10. Family register prepared by State or local authorities.

11. Any land or house allotment certificate issued by the Government.

12. Aadhaar: Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 9 September 2025 shall apply.