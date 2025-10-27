 ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

CEC Gyanesh Kumar clarified that “no documents would be required” during the enumeration phase. The ECI has, however, released a list of “indicative but not exhaustive” documents that may be used during the survey.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
PM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the launch of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which will be carried out across 12 States and Union Territories (UTs).

Addressing a press briefing at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said, “The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision is about to be carried out in 12 States and Union Territories.”

These 12 States and UTs include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar clarified that “no documents would be required” during the enumeration phase. The ECI has, however, released a list of “indicative but not exhaustive” documents that may be used during the survey. These include:

FPJ Shorts
'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits
'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits
REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Posts Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Posts Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
VBA's Prakash Ambedkar Leads ‘Virat Dhadak Morcha’ Against Alleged SRA Corruption In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad - VIDEOS
VBA's Prakash Ambedkar Leads ‘Virat Dhadak Morcha’ Against Alleged SRA Corruption In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad - VIDEOS
Safecure Services’ ₹30.6-Crore SME IPO To Open On October 29; Price Fixed At ₹102 Per Share
Safecure Services’ ₹30.6-Crore SME IPO To Open On October 29; Price Fixed At ₹102 Per Share

1. Any identity card or Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of the Central Government, State Government, or PSU.

2. Any identity card, certificate, or document issued in India by Government, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC, or PSUs prior to 1 July 1987.

3. Birth certificate issued by the competent authority.

4. Passport.

5. Matriculation or educational certificate issued by recognised boards or universities.

6. Permanent residence certificate issued by the competent State authority.

7. Forest Rights Certificate.

8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

9. National Register of Citizens (wherever applicable).

10. Family register prepared by State or local authorities.

Read Also
Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of...
article-image

11. Any land or house allotment certificate issued by the Government.

12. Aadhaar: Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 9 September 2025 shall apply.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of...

Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of...

Madras High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Government To Frame SOP For Political Rallies Within 10 Days...

Madras High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Government To Frame SOP For Political Rallies Within 10 Days...

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Madurai Diverted To Chennai After Mid-Air Technical Snag; All...

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Madurai Diverted To Chennai After Mid-Air Technical Snag; All...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Election Commission’s Likely Move For Special Voters’ List...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Election Commission’s Likely Move For Special Voters’ List...