Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates MP Sports Festival At Tapovan |

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the “MP Sports Festival” at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tapovan, on Monday. The Chief Minister said that inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the MP Sports Festival is being organized across the country as a major initiative to identify and promote sports talent from villages to the national level. In Uttarakhand, the festival is being held in three different phases. The aim of this competition is to spread the message of “Fit India – Sports India – Strong India” to every village and to promote local, traditional, and folk sports.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is reaching new heights in the field of sports and is establishing a strong global identity. The State Government is continuously making efforts to promote a vibrant sports culture in Uttarakhand. During the 38th National Games held in the state, Uttarakhand athletes made history by winning 103 medals and brought great pride to the state.

Today, Uttarakhand is counted among the leading states in the country in terms of world-class sports infrastructure. Under the Sports Legacy Plan, 23 sports academies will be established in eight major cities of the state. These academies will provide high-level training every year to 920 world-class athletes and 1,000 other sportspersons.

The Chief Minister added that the establishment of Uttarakhand’s first Sports University in Haldwani and a Women’s Sports College in Lohaghat is progressing rapidly. A new sports policy has also been implemented to ensure the overall development of sports and to encourage athletes in the state. Medal winners at the national and international levels are being provided out-of-turn government jobs. Through programs such as the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Player Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Player Scheme, and Sports Kit Distribution Scheme, the state’s young athletes are being encouraged and supported.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that awards like the Uttarakhand Khel Ratna and Himalaya Khel Ratna are being conferred to honor the achievements of athletes. The 4% sports quota in government services has also been reinstated, ensuring proper opportunities and recognition for sportspersons’ hard work and talent.

Rajya Sabha MP Shri Naresh Bansal stated that the nation is moving swiftly towards fulfilling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047. Various programs like the MP Sports Festival and Fit India are being organized to nurture the talents of children. He added that India is now performing remarkably well on the global sports stage. On this occasion, he announced that funds from his MP Local Area Development Scheme would be allocated for constructing volleyball and badminton courts at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tapovan. He also assured financial assistance for furniture arrangements in the school’s mess from his MP fund.

The event was attended by MLA Shri Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Shri Khajan Das, Mayor of Dehradun Shri Saurabh Thapliyal, CDO Dehradun Shri Abhinav Shah, and several other dignitaries.