India Reconnects With China: IndiGo’s First Kolkata–Guangzhou Flight Lands, More Airlines To Follow After Five-Year Hiatus

New Delhi: Neighbouring countries India and China have reconnected through direct air travel after a five-year suspension, as IndiGo commenced daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou. China Eastern Airlines has also announced plans to start thrice-weekly flights connecting Delhi and Shanghai, while Air India is preparing to launch services between the two nations soon.

MEA Approves Resumption of Direct Flights

On October 2, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) approved the resumption of direct air services between India and China.

India had suspended direct flight connectivity with China after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the suspension was extended due to rising border tensions between the two countries.

In 2019, over 530 direct flights operated annually between India and China. However, this connectivity was halted until recent diplomatic discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit earlier in September paved the way for restoration.

IndiGo Becomes First Airline to Resume Flights

IndiGo was the first airline to announce services to China following the MEA’s approval.

The inaugural flight, 6E-1703, departed from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday at 10 p.m., reaching Guangzhou at 4:05 a.m. local time on Monday.

The return flight, 6E-1704, departed at 5:35 a.m. and landed in Kolkata at 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

The airline will maintain these timings for its daily operations using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Trade, Tourism, and Investment Expected to Benefit

The resumption of air connectivity is expected to cater to the growing demand for passenger and cargo movement between India and China. The move could unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism, boosting bilateral cooperation.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm about reinstating key air links.

“This strategic move will enhance bilateral ties, support MSMEs, and boost tourism, education, and healthcare in both countries,” Elbers said.

More Routes to Follow

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, has also announced plans to begin Delhi–Guangzhou flights from November 10.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines will become the first Chinese carrier to resume flights to India from November 9, connecting Delhi and Shanghai.

Air India is also planning to launch operations between Delhi and Shanghai by the end of the year, while several other Chinese airlines are in the process of restarting services.