Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Denies Reports Of Funds Sanctioned To Former Corporators, Calls Claims ‘Misleading’

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has denied media reports claiming that funds were sanctioned to former corporators for civic works, clarifying that all development projects are undertaken strictly based on public necessity and through due administrative procedures.

Clarification Issued by Civic Body

In an official statement, the NMMC termed such reports as incorrect and misleading, stating that no funds have been allocated to ex-corporators. The civic body emphasized that since 2020, the corporation has been functioning under the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, with no elected representatives in office.

“The question of allocating any corporator fund simply does not arise as there have been no corporators since 2020,” the statement said.

Projects Based on Public Need, Not Political Influence

According to the civic body, all civic amenity and infrastructure works are proposed by field-level officials and verified by senior officers before approval. The works are then executed following prescribed procedures, solely considering citizens’ needs and convenience.

NMMC Clarifies Role of Former Corporators

Refuting allegations that former corporators were granted funds worth several crores, the NMMC clarified that those referred to as corporators are, in fact, former corporators who were elected between 1995 and 2015.

“All civic projects are implemented based on genuine local requirements identified by municipal staff. No funds have been sanctioned to any individual or former corporator,” the statement added.

