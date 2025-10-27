'Fraud Log Mehengi Gaadi Mein Bhaag Jaate Hain': Tourists Flee Without Paying Bill Of ₹10,900, Get Chased And Caught – VIDEO

Some tourists, allegedly from Gujarat, stayed at a hotel named Holiday Hotel in the Abu Road area of Rajasthan's Sirohi district, where they ate, drank, and rested. They then attempted to flee without paying the bill. However, their attempt failed, and the hotel staff chased them down, allowing them to leave only after the bill was settled.

According to reports, the tourists had racked up a total bill of Rs 10,900 at the hotel and tried to escape in a luxury car. The hotel operator repeatedly asked for the bill to be paid, but the tourists began leaving without settling it. Shortly after, they sped off in their luxury vehicle.

The hotel operator immediately informed the police, who promptly assisted. Both the police and the hotel operator pursued the accused tourists. They were eventually caught by the police near Ambaji Road in Abu Road. With the police’s help, the payment was made online to the hotel operator.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the clip, a man can be heard asking a female tourist, “Why did you run away, madam, after eating at the hotel?” He adds, “You people come in such expensive cars and flee from hotels... all these people are frauds... they drive luxury cars and eat without paying.”

Thanks to the police’s swift action, the hotel operator recovered the full amount and was saved from a major loss. The video shows that when the tourists were intercepted midway by the hotel staff and police, they initially made excuses about not having money. However, in the presence of the police, they eventually made the online payment to the hotel operator.

The hotel operator stated that the accused had first rested and eaten at the hotel before leaving without paying. The group consisted of two young men and one young woman. This incident highlights cases of fraud during tourism in Sirohi, especially when tourists avail luxury services and attempt to leave without payment. Notably, such an incident had never occurred before. However, this event has created a sense of distrust among hotel staff toward tourists.