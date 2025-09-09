'They Live In Luxury, We Struggle To Survive': Gen Z In Nepal Is Protesting Against Corruption, Not Social Media Ban

X

Nepal is in turmoil as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following violent Gen Z protests that have shaken the Himalayan nation. What began as anger over a government-imposed social media ban quickly spiraled into a nationwide movement against corruption, unemployment, and the privileges enjoyed by political elites’ children, known locally as “Nepo Kids.”

Youth-led protests shake Kathmandu

The protests, spearheaded largely by Gen Z students and young professionals, erupted after the government blocked 26 social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. Officials claimed the restrictions were needed to tackle fake news, but rights groups criticized the move as a direct assault on free expression.

Instead of silencing dissent, the ban triggered massive demonstrations across Kathmandu and beyond. Young protesters, many still in school uniforms, poured onto the streets, chanting slogans against decades of corruption and the lack of opportunities at home. The demonstrations turned violent when security forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas, leaving at least 22 people dead and hundreds injured, according to hospital officials.

Oli steps down amid growing anger

Prime Minister Oli, facing mounting resignations within his cabinet and rising public pressure, submitted his resignation on Tuesday. In his letter, he cited the “extraordinary situation” gripping Nepal. His decision came after the Home Minister, along with other key officials, had already stepped down over the handling of the protests.

President Ramchandra Paudel has appealed for calm, urging demonstrators to come forward for dialogue. The Nepali Army has also called for restraint to prevent further violence. Yet, the youth remain determined, vowing not to back down until their voices are heard.

Gen Z and the fight against inequality

At the heart of the unrest is a generation that feels betrayed. Unemployment among Nepali youth aged 15-24 stood at 20.8% in 2024, according to the World Bank, one of the highest in the region. With limited jobs, many young Nepalis migrate abroad, sending money home that now makes up more than one-third of Nepal’s GDP.

For those who remain, life is marked by economic struggle and a lack of prospects. Meanwhile, images and videos of politicians’ children flaunting luxury lifestyles online, the so-called “Nepo Kids”, have fueled outrage. To many, these viral posts symbolise the vast inequality between ruling families and ordinary taxpayers who struggle to make ends meet.

Beyond social media bans

Although the protests were sparked by the government’s attempt to silence online platforms, demonstrators say their demands go deeper. This movement, they argue, is about reclaiming the future of Nepal. Young voices are demanding transparent governance, accountability for corrupt leaders, and policies that create jobs at home instead of forcing another generation to leave for work abroad.

A turning point for Nepal

Nepal’s political landscape has long been unstable, with more than a dozen governments since the monarchy was abolished in 2008. But analysts suggest this crisis is different. With Gen Z at the forefront, the protests reflect a generational shift, a determination to end corruption and inequality.

As parliament prepares to form an interim government, some youth organizations may even play a role in shaping what comes next. Whether these protests will lead to long-term reform remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Nepal’s young generation is no longer willing to stay silent.