Nepal Gen Z Protest: 'We Are Fire, We Will Burn Every...' Old Revolting Speech Of Schoolboy Goes Viral Amid Political Tensions; WATCH | X @Incognito_qfs

As Nepal is reeling amid political tensions with the ongoing Gen Z protest, an old video of a school boy giving a revolting speech is going viral on the Internet. The school boy addresses audiences at his school's annual function. In his speech, he opened up on the downfall of the youth in the country, also talked about the unemployment and the rising corruption in the government. In a hair-raising speech, he also mentioned that the youth should burn everyone who is responsible for the corruption issues the country is facing.

The video is assimilating with the current situation in Nepal, where the youth have taken charge into their hands to fight the government. Even the ongoing protest is termed as a 'Gen Z protest' for the primary involvement of youth in it.

WATCH VIDEO:

In his uprising speech, he opened up on how the youth are struggling due to the rising unemployment and corruption in the government bodies. He is from a secondary high school in Nepal and is also the headboy of the school, as mentioned by him in the speech. Each of his words and sentences in the speech is revolting and brings goosebumps.

He said, "Nepal, our mother, this country gave us birth, nurtured us. But what did it ask in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution. But what are we doing? We are bound by the chains of unemployment, fleeing abroad in search of opportunities, and we are trapped by the selfish games of the political parties. Youth, rise, if we do not raise our voices, who will?"

Further, he added, "We are the fire that burns away the darkness, we are the storm that will sweep away the injustice and bring prosperity." He ended the speech on high note, saying, "Nepal is ours and its future is in our hands, Jai Yuva, Jai Nepal.

Visuals From Ongoing Protest In Nepal:

ALSO READ: Nepal PM KP Oli Resigns

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned as the 'Gen Z' protest intensified on Tuesday. Oli's resignation came after protesters entered his office shouting anti-government slogans. President President Ram Chandra Poudel accepted Oli's resignation The protesters also torched his private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.