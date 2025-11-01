 VIDEO Of Monkey In Nappy Getting Loose Inside Spirit Halloween Store In Texas Goes Viral
VIDEO Of Monkey In Nappy Getting Loose Inside Spirit Halloween Store In Texas Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Monkey In Nappy Getting Loose Inside Spirit Halloween Store In Texas Goes Viral

The monkey eluded getting caught for around half an hour while swinging from the rafters. The incident occurred on Monday.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@CollinRugg

A video showing a pet monkey in a nappy running loose inside a busy Spirit Halloween store in Texas has surfaced and is making the rounds on social media. The monkey eluded getting caught for around half an hour while swinging from the rafters. The incident occurred on Monday.

The animal reportedly broke free from its owner at the holiday store in Plano, seemingly spooked by a frightening moving display.

Viral Video: Monkey Scares Locals By Entering Paan Shop In Pune
article-image

The viral clip shows the monkey running along the tops of shelves, scaling pillars, and swinging from the ceiling. The footage was filmed by one of the shoppers who was present in the store when the incident took place.

The viral video has garnered more than 731,900 views in less than 48 hours since being posted on X.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from Netizens. One of the users asked,"Ok but WHY was a monkey in the spirit halloween store to begin with?"

Another user sadi,"Wasn’t aware that you could just take monkeys into stores in TX. Interesting."

A third user said,"That monkey is the best and most unexpected Halloween decoration."

Another user said,"This was basically my boys as toddlers when taking them to any store"

Reportedly, the monkey was finally recaptured after its owner offered it a cookie. Notably, the animal was unharmed and no shoppers were ever in danger.

