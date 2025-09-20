 Viral Video: Monkey Scares Locals By Entering Paan Shop In Pune
In the clip, the monkey can be seen at the shop counter while casually eating something, creating panic among locals who quickly moved away

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
A video from Pune has gone viral on social media, showing a monkey entering a local paan shop and frightening nearby residents.

In the clip, the monkey can be seen at the shop counter while casually eating something, creating panic among locals who quickly moved away.

Authorities have reminded citizens to avoid feeding monkeys and stay cautious to prevent such encounters.

In a recent incident, Balade village in Dhule mourned the loss of a monkey.

The monkey, seriously injured by stray dogs, wandered into the forest and died after not receiving treatment. The dead monkey was found by a villager named Rajendra Bhagwan Patil. As soon as he informed others about this, the entire Balde village became emotional. They brought the monkey to the village and cremated it in the traditional manner.

After this, the villagers declared five days of mourning. The ritual began with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa. Around 2,500 to 3,000 villagers participated in it. Notably, the men of the village expressed their grief by shaving their heads, while the women also paid their respects by observing 'sutak.'

"In our village, stray dogs attacked a monkey on Saturday. As a result, the monkey died. Due to the death of the monkey, the villagers declared a five-day mourning period. The villagers performed the monkey's funeral on Wednesday (August 27). Humans were evolved from monkeys. Therefore, considering it a historical event, the villagers organised such a programme," informed Dushan Manohar Patil, a villager.

