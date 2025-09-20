 AIU Seizes 5.23 Kg Methaqualone Worth ₹2.61 Crore At Pune Airport, Passenger Held
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAIU Seizes 5.23 Kg Methaqualone Worth ₹2.61 Crore At Pune Airport, Passenger Held

AIU Seizes 5.23 Kg Methaqualone Worth ₹2.61 Crore At Pune Airport, Passenger Held

Senior officials speaking to The Free Press Journal said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the narcotics and possible links to larger smuggling networks

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
AIU Seizes 5.23 Kg Methaqualone Worth ₹2.61 Crore At Pune Airport, Passenger Held | Sourced

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune Commissionerate (Pune Zone) seized a huge quantity of drugs worth over ₹2.61 crore at Pune International Airport, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off from specific intelligence, AIU officers intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on Air India Express flight IX-241 on September 18.

During the inspection of his check-in luggage, officials recovered a white substance in powder and crystal form weighing 5.23 kilograms.

Read Also
Pune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS &...
article-image

Field testing later confirmed the substance as Methaqualone, a psychotropic drug banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

FPJ Shorts
India-US Push For Swift Trade Deal To Mend Ties After Tariff Tensions
India-US Push For Swift Trade Deal To Mend Ties After Tariff Tensions
Maharashtra Govt Inks Nine MoUs Worth ₹2.8 Lakh Crore To Generate 40,300 Jobs And Push Green Energy
Maharashtra Govt Inks Nine MoUs Worth ₹2.8 Lakh Crore To Generate 40,300 Jobs And Push Green Energy
Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Move: What It Means For Indian Tech Professionals
Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Move: What It Means For Indian Tech Professionals
Kerala's Maritime Economy Soars With ₹7,288 Crore Investment Proposals At Union Conclave
Kerala's Maritime Economy Soars With ₹7,288 Crore Investment Proposals At Union Conclave

The contraband, valued at approximately ₹2.61 crore in the illicit market, was immediately seized. The passenger has been placed under arrest.

Senior officials speaking to The Free Press Journal said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the narcotics and possible links to larger smuggling networks.

Read Also
IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line
article-image

They added that all the people involved will be arrested soon. The matter is under probe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIU Seizes 5.23 Kg Methaqualone Worth ₹2.61 Crore At Pune Airport, Passenger Held

AIU Seizes 5.23 Kg Methaqualone Worth ₹2.61 Crore At Pune Airport, Passenger Held

VIDEO: Driver Of Puja Khedkar’s Father Arrested By Navi Mumbai Police In Road Rage Incident

VIDEO: Driver Of Puja Khedkar’s Father Arrested By Navi Mumbai Police In Road Rage Incident

Good News! Solapur-Mumbai, Solapur-Bengaluru Flights To Take Off On October 15

Good News! Solapur-Mumbai, Solapur-Bengaluru Flights To Take Off On October 15

Who Was Dr Hema Sane? Pune Professor Who Shunned Electricity Passes Away

Who Was Dr Hema Sane? Pune Professor Who Shunned Electricity Passes Away

Traffic Diversions Announced On Mumbai-Pune Highway For Navratri Pilgrims Visiting Karla Caves...

Traffic Diversions Announced On Mumbai-Pune Highway For Navratri Pilgrims Visiting Karla Caves...