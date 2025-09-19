Pune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS & VIDEOS) | Sourced

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) parking area and corners were found filled with alcohol bottles by residents on Friday. This raises serious questions about functioning and negligence by officials.

Watch Video & Photos:

The RTO parking area is littered with empty alcohol bottles, cigarette packets, and other waste. The situation has left citizens questioning whether the premises belong to a government office or a liquor shop.

On the basis of anonymity, an employee from the RTO revealed that some agents regularly consume alcohol and even narcotics inside the parking area. Due to the shortage of security and CCTV surveillance, some outsiders also visit and carry out illegal activities.

Rakesh Pandurang, a regular visitor at the RTO, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "This is the condition of a government building; what message is being sent to the public?"

The presence of alcohol bottles within a government premise raises strong doubts about the vigilance of senior officials. Residents ask whether they are unaware of the happenings or whether this misconduct is taking place with their tacit approval.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "We have written applications to the senior officials and demanded security staff, but it has not been sanctioned yet. However, we will give a written complaint to the police to look into the matter. RTO staff will also check and take the required action."