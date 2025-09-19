 Pune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

Pune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

The RTO parking area is littered with empty alcohol bottles, cigarette packets, and other waste. The situation has left citizens questioning whether the premises belong to a government office or a liquor shop

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS & VIDEOS) | Sourced

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) parking area and corners were found filled with alcohol bottles by residents on Friday. This raises serious questions about functioning and negligence by officials.

Watch Video & Photos:

The RTO parking area is littered with empty alcohol bottles, cigarette packets, and other waste. The situation has left citizens questioning whether the premises belong to a government office or a liquor shop.

On the basis of anonymity, an employee from the RTO revealed that some agents regularly consume alcohol and even narcotics inside the parking area. Due to the shortage of security and CCTV surveillance, some outsiders also visit and carry out illegal activities.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pushes Ahead With Caste Survey Despite Cabinet Opposition
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pushes Ahead With Caste Survey Despite Cabinet Opposition
Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road & Virar On September 20-21 Night
Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road & Virar On September 20-21 Night
Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service
Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service
'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad Cybercrime Skyrockets In 2025, ₹106 Crore Lost Despite Police Crackdowns
article-image

Rakesh Pandurang, a regular visitor at the RTO, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "This is the condition of a government building; what message is being sent to the public?"

The presence of alcohol bottles within a government premise raises strong doubts about the vigilance of senior officials. Residents ask whether they are unaware of the happenings or whether this misconduct is taking place with their tacit approval.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "We have written applications to the senior officials and demanded security staff, but it has not been sanctioned yet. However, we will give a written complaint to the police to look into the matter. RTO staff will also check and take the required action."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS &...

Pune RTO Parking Turns Liquor Den As Alcohol Bottles & Cigarette Packets Shock Citizens (PHOTOS &...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Cybercrime Skyrockets In 2025, ₹106 Crore Lost Despite Police Crackdowns

Pimpri-Chinchwad Cybercrime Skyrockets In 2025, ₹106 Crore Lost Despite Police Crackdowns

Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists

Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists

IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line

IT Employees Demand Phased Opening Of Pune Metro's Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line

Pune Residents Cry Foul Over Faulty Electricity Meters, Allege Inflated Bills

Pune Residents Cry Foul Over Faulty Electricity Meters, Allege Inflated Bills